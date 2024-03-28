Two to appear in Zeerust court for alleged theft of copper cables

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bonang Jankie Madisakwane and Paul Tlelimo are expected to make a second appearance in the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court in North West next week for alleged theft and possession of copper cables.

The two accused initially appeared in court on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, following their arrest over the weekend.

According to police reports, Zeerust visible policing members were conducting patrol along the R49 road near Lekubu village when they spotted a vehicle with Gauteng Province registration plates.

The car and its three occupants were searched, and copper cable worth R600 000 was found in their possession.

Police say Madisakwane was further linked to a case of theft allegedly committed in Jacobsdal in the policing precinct of Ottoshoop while Tlelimo, who is a foreign national from Lesotho, was charged with contravening the provisions of the Immigration Act, 2002, after failing to prove his legal status in the country.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani explains.

“During the search, the police found two plastic bags full of copper cables and a roll of copper cables, all worth R650 000.00. The suspects were arrested after failing to account for the possession, but the third one, who is alleged to be a Lesotho foreign national, fled from the scene to evade arrest. Preliminary investigations conducted after the arrest positively linked the copper cables with a case of theft registered at Nietverdiend.”

#sapsNW Duo, both aged 37, arrested on 23/03 by patrolling Zeerust Visible Policing members along the R49 road near Lekubu viĺlage on 23/03, for theft and possession of suspected stolen copper cables, remanded in custody after appearing in court. MEhttps://t.co/YSTemUfqpr pic.twitter.com/aMJmKQogYu — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 28, 2024