R3 million City Power property found in Orange Farm, suspect arrested

A 60-year-old female has been arrested for possession of suspected stolen copper cable.

The Johannesburg Metro Police together with the Gauteng SAPS responded to a tip-off regarding an owner of the Lehae La Bafokeng Palace and Resort at a plot in Rietsfontein, Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.

Amongst the stolen property were two transformers and 10 streetlights belonging to City Power.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says City Power officials were summoned to the scene and confirmed that the property is estimated at a value of R3 million.

“The suspect was questioned on how she acquired the property and she alluded that she bought the stolen property from a person whom she did not want to mention and who is alleged to be a subcontractor at City Power. The suspect was arrested and detained at Orange Farm SAPS where a case was opened for further investigation, she is due to appear in court soon.”