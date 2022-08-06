Three suspects have appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates Court for being in possession of stolen property.

Earlier this week, a multi-disciplinary operation recovered copper cables valued at one-point-two million rand at the railway lines between Mariannhill and Shallcross in Durban.

Police spokesperson, Nqobile Gwala says the copper cables have been identified by Transnet and Prasa as their property. After searching the terrain for several kilometers they reached Ekuphumuleni location where they spotted a house where it was reported that copper cables were being stored.

Gwala adds, “They found 2 women (34) inside the house and conducted a search. Following a search of the house police discovered copper cables worth R500 000. Both women were arrested for possession of stolen property. The team proceeded to another house in the same location where they found the 47-year-old man. The police conducted a search inside and outside his house and they recovered copper cables valued at R700 000 at his house. The man was placed under arrest.”