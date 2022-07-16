Emotions ran high after an incident that claimed seven lives. The families of the 7 people who were brutally murdered at Lismore Farm near Kestell, in the Free State, are still shocked by the incident.

The lifeless bodies of 6 women aged between 22- 53, and a 17-year-old boy were found with gunshot wounds in the farm owners house.

Two suspects aged 22 and 34 were arrested within 24 hours in connection with the killings. The motive behind the killings is still unknown.

Two firearms, a shotgun and a pellet gun, believed to have been stolen from the farm house, were recovered.

It is suspected that one of the firearms could be the murder weapon. An abandoned vehicle belonging to the farm owner was also recovered not far from the farm.

Watch: Police arrest two people in connection to the murder of Lismore Farm 7

Justice must prevail

The families are calling for justice to prevail. Kheleni Radebe who lost an aunt and a sister, pleaded with the justice authorities not to grant the suspects bail.

Radebe explains, “After we burial, the following week we will see the suspects roaming around in the streets. You will understand how we feel. If we as a family don’t want to open the case, society will act as if we the family are suspects.”

Alheit Smit, the farm owner who lost his wife and stepson says he is still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

Smit says, “I don’t know where to go from here. I’m staying with my son at the moment and my daughter is on the other side of the mountain and the other one is in Bethlehem, she was working at the clinic there. My other daughter is staying over the hill here.”

One of the farm dwellers, Hambephi Radebe says they now fear for their lives.

“We are very sad, she was like a family to us, now we don’t know what to do, but we would love to be here until the funeral.” says Radebe.

Watch: Suspects arrested for mass murder of Lismore Farm

Sad moment

The Free State MEC for Agriculture, Thembeni Nxangisa, says this is a sad moment for the bereaved families and for the province.

Nxangisa says, “It is a very sad moment that such a heartless thing has happened.This senseless and heartless killing of innocent people is not acceptable. I think the Premier also sent a message that the police will speedily arrest those who are involved. We heard that two people have been arrested already, we hope that this leads to prosecution so that this matter and all families that are affected receive justice for their loved ones”

The MEC adds that the provincial government is expected to meet with the families of the seven people who were shot and killed on the farm to help with funeral arrangements. Farm owner, Alheit Smit, discovered the bodies of six women in his house on the farm. The deceased have been identified as Smit’s wife and stepson as well his five employees.

The 2 suspects are expected to appear in the Kestell Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of seven counts of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has also conveyed messages of condolences to the bereaved families.