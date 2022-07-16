The Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court (SCCC) has found a Cape Town lawyer guilty of multiple counts of fraud in swindling trust accounts holders of money amounting to the tune of R3 million.

While practicing as an attorney between 2008- 2010, Anthony Reynolds (58) received funds on behalf of his clients but did not use the funds for the intended purpose.

This was followed by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team receiving a number of complaints from Reynolds’ clients.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says an investigation by the Hawks’ revealed that Reynolds received proceeds from the sales of a number of immovable properties but did not distribute the proceeds to his client.

In another incident he was instructed by a client to recover funds owed to the client by a debtor, once the debtor had paid the funds into the trust account of the attorney, however Reynolds failed to transfer the money into the clients account.

Reynolds will be sentenced in August.