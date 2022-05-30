Two officers from the Hawks national headquarters, who are facing charges ranging from theft and defeating the ends of justice, to the possession of suspected stolen property, have been granted bail.

Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Refiloe Mnisi was granted bail of R3 000, while Captain Thandi Mooka was granted bail of R2 000.

This follows a sting operation last week after the Hawks received information about the alleged intention to sell police ammunition to a Soshanguve based traditional healer.

The case has been postponed for further investigation and the two Hawks officers will appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on June 27.

The traditional healer, Nonhlanhla Elizabeth Chabalala was granted bail of R1 000 and will appear in court again in July.

The below video is reporting on the story: