Two Hawks Senior Officers and a traditional healer are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A Lieutenant Colonel and a Captain working at Supply Chain Management were arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to supply SAPS ammunition to a traditional healer.

They were arrested following a sting operation that was conducted by their fellow colleagues. The female traditional healer was subsequently arrested at her place of residence in Pretoria, Soshanguve.

She will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court whilst the two officers will appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate Court on Monday.

