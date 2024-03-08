Hawks serious crime unit search SAFA amid fraud allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, a division of the Hawks, today searched the premises of the South African Football Association (SAFA) in Johannesburg in connection with allegations of fraud and theft, linked to SAFA President Danny Jordaan.

The Hawks says between 2014 and 2018, the President of SAFA used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection.

It didn’t name Jordaan but he was the President of SAFA at the time.

The statement fron the unit reads, “The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation executed search seizure warrants this morning, 08 March 2024 at the South African Football Association’s office. The warrants were promoted by allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million.

The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of SAFA used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain including hiring a private security company for his personal protection, a Public Relations company without authorisation from the SAFA Board. The president is also reported to have violated SAFA statutes thus prejudicing SAFA an actual loss of R1.3 million.

During the search, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and documents were seized.”