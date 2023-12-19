Alleged human trafficker appears in court following arrest in George

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirty-four-year-old Nontobeko Mathunjwa, who was arrested at George in the Western Cape on the weekend for her alleged involvement in human trafficking, appeared briefly in the local magistrate’s court.

The arrest came after the Hawks received a tip-off about three young women who were reportedly trafficked from West Africa to South Africa inside a shipping container. The victims who are between the ages of 21 and 47 were rescued and kept in a place of safety after they were taken for medical assessment.

Hawks spokesperson Siya Vukubi confirmed the arrest and stated that Mathunjwa is expected to return to court on January 22, 2024, for a bail application. The case underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking and protect the rights and safety of vulnerable individuals who may fall victim to such criminal activities.

