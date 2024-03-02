Two more SANDF members lose their lives in DRC

The #SANDF Media Statement || Friday, 01 March 2024 || The SA National Defence Force regrets to announce an incident that claimed lives of its two members deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 29 February 2024.#SANDF#JointOperationsDivision#RIPSASoldiers#DRC pic.twitter.com/pSU9CQRKho
Meanwhile, mourners have gathered at the Kimberley City Hall to bid farewell to Captain Simon Mkhulu Bobe, who was one of the two SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC on February 14th, when a mortar landed inside the base.
The 35-year-old captain was part of 1 South African Infantry Battalion when he was killed. His colleague, Lance Corporal Thabang Semono, will be buried at Thaba Tshwane cemetery, in Gauteng.
