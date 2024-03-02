sabc-plus-logo

Two more SANDF members lose their lives in DRC

SANDF soldiers are in the DRC
  • SANDF soldiers patrolling
  • Image Credits :
  • GroundUP
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has confirmed the deaths two more of its members who were deployed as part of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).
The members died on the 29th of February, in an incident where one of them allegedly shot and killed the other with their service weapon before turning the weapon on themselves.
The SANDF says it has sent a Board of Inquiry to work with the MONUSCO command to investigate the incident and the circumstances that led to it.
The force says the families of the members have been informed and that the remains will be sent to South Africa in due course.
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise expressed shock over the tragedy, and she along with other officials, have conveyed condolences to the families.”

Meanwhile, mourners have gathered at the Kimberley City Hall to bid farewell to Captain Simon Mkhulu Bobe, who was one of the two SANDF soldiers killed in the DRC on February 14th, when a mortar landed inside the base.

The 35-year-old captain was part of 1 South African Infantry Battalion when he was killed. His colleague, Lance Corporal Thabang Semono, will be buried at Thaba Tshwane cemetery, in Gauteng.

DRC Attack | Two SANDF soldiers killed, three wounded in mortar explosion

