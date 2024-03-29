Two more men die following mass shooting in Hout Bay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police have confirmed that another two men have died following a mass shooting at Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, bringing the death toll to seven. Five adult men, aged between 20 and 45, died on the scene and five more were seriously injured in the shooting on Thursday.

Two of the injured have since died in hospital.

Police say unknown gunmen entered a house in Molokoane Street and opened fire on the occupants and on a vehicle parked outside on Thursday night.

Western Cape Police Spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut explains, “The acting provincial commissioner of the Western Cape police, Major General Preston Voskuil ordered additional police deployments in Hout Bay to assist investigators to get to the bottom of the crime and to prevent any further form of violence in the area.”

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined.

Distraught family members of the victims were not willing to speak about the incident.

Police operations continue in the area.