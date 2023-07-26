The Ladysmith Regional Court in northern KwaZulu-Natal has sentenced two men to 25 years imprisonment for the murder of Hlengiwe Ndaba who was pregnant at the time.

Nokubonga Dubazane and Mqapheli Miya will join Nkosingiphle Ngubane who was sentenced in October 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo says Ndaba’s body was found burnt beyond recognition inside her vehicle in the same year.

“When the deceased became weak, she was taken to Miya’s house where she was strangled to death. Her body was then moved to the forest where she was set alight. It was also discovered that Dubazane wanted to take Ndaba’s job since she was almost due for maternity leave. She believed that if she killed Ndaba she would get her job and become permanently employment in the position of the deceased.”

