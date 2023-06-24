The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested two Limpopo police officers for alleged murder. The officers based at Mogwadi police station in Senwabarwana allegedly assaulted and killed a crime suspect at Mohodi-ga-Manthata in June this year.

The Police watchdog says the deceased was suspected of having committed robbery and alleged theft of a cell phone.

IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu says, “IPID arrested two police officers for the murder of Lucky Tshikwama. They will appear in Mogwadi Periodic Court on charges on Monday the 26th June of 2023.”