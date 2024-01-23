Two Limpopo boys drown while swimming in a river

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have drowned in the Makgodu River outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says it is alleged that the boys were swimming together with three other boys when they suddenly drowned yesterday.

Ledwaba says the three survivors were taken to hospital for medical attention.

He says, “It is alleged that in the process of swimming, there was a lighting that struck, and the two boys drowned. The other three survivors were taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. The cause of the deaths will be determined by the post-mortem results.”