Two people have killed and five others seriously injured in a head-on collision involving two cars on the N2 between Stanger and Zinkwazi north of Durban. IPSS Medical rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick explains:

“One critical patient was stabilized on scene by IPSS Mecdical advanced life support before being airlifted by air mercy to a suitable facility in Durban. The remaining patients were transported by other services to nearby facilities. Sadly the two occupants from one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on scene.”

In a separate accident, 10 people have been injured after the minibus they were travelling in overturned on the M25 Highway in Durban.

KZN Emergency Rescue Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie says the cause of the accident is being investigated.

“Earlier this morning, emergency services responded to the M25 highway in Ethekwini, where there was a minibus which overturned. Paramedics treated a total of 10 patients at the scene and transported them to the nearby hospital for continued medical care. One patient had serious injuries, and the remaining patients had sustained minor injuries. The exact cause of the accident is not known at this stage and will be investigated by the police.”