A 14-year-old boy has died at Stanger, north of Durban, after he was struck by a bullet believed to have been mistakenly fired while he and his friend were playing with a gun.

Spokesperson for IPPS Medical Rescue Samantha Meyrick gives more details.

“On arrival it was found that a 14-year boy had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Allegedly two teenage boys were playing with a family members gun when it accidentally went off. KwaDukuza detectives were on the scene and will investigate this tragic incident further.”