Three people have been injured in an industrial incident in Tongaat north of Durban.

The employees were working at a construction site when scaffolding collapsed on them.

IPSS Medical Rescue Spokesperson Samanth Meyrick says, “IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue are currently on scene at an industrial accident in the Tongaat area.”

“Currently, we have three patients on scene, two patients have been transported by IPSS medical advanced life support to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The third patient also under the care of IPSS medical advanced life support is in a critical condition and will shortly be airlifted to a nearby suitable facility.”