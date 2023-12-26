Two dead, two injured after two cars collided in the EC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two people have died and two others sustained severe injuries after two cars collided on the R409 at Tsomo in the Eastern Cape. Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says a car with two male passengers collided with another car also with two occupants.

Both occupants of the one car died on the scene. The jaws of life had to be used to free the occupants of the other car. They were rushed to Cofimvaba hospital.

Binqose says drunk driving may have played a role in the crash and police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“This crash of the morning of Tuesday, December 26, literary translated into a family or families having to go through the pain of losing their loved ones, during this period of the year. It is for that reason that the MEC for Transport Mr Xolile Nqatha is constantly calling on us as road users to be extra vigilant at all times, and remember that tragedy and death can strike at any moment. And it’s worth noting that we are talking about two people who are severely injured in the same crash here.”

On Christmas Day six people have died and three sustained injuries in a bakkie crash on the R61 between Ngcobo and Mthatha.

Binqose says it’s alleged the driver of a double cab, which had nine passengers, lost control and the bakkie overturned.