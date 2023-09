A shooting incident has left two people dead in the Durban CBD.

Advanced Life Support Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says, “On arrival, paramedics found that the SAPS (South African Police Service) had closed off the road and were escorted together with EMRS paramedics to two men, one believed to be in his twenties and the other in his thirties who had multiple gunshot wounds.”

“Unfortunately, both men showed no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene.”