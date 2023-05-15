Two prison officials have been arrested at the Goodwood Correctional Facility in Cape Town.

They are allegedly involved in corrupt activities including soliciting money from offenders and smugguling drugs.

They were arrested by the Hawks on Monday morning.

In January, a correctional services official, as well as four other people, including the daughter of one of the suspects was arrested at the Vanrhynsdorp prison on the Cape West Coast.

They were arrested for possession of more than R1 million worth of drugs.

The arrest came to light following a raid at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town, where department officials confiscated dagga, cellphones, and sharp objects.