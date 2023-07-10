The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says it’s engaging with student bodies following the suspension of academic activities at its campuses.

Students are protesting over the implementation of NSFAS’s new eZaga APP that facilitates monthly allowances to students.

They say the introduction of the digital banking service last month has been a challenge, with many students yet to receive their June and July allowances.

NSFAS also allegedly hired service providers without the required banking licenses to pay out student allowances at excessive rates.

NSFAS has not been available for comment.

Students are now demanding that the institution release funds for students who did not receive their June and July allowances.

TUT students say the outsourcing of NSFAS meal allowance payments is money laundering:



University spokesperson, Phaphama Tshisikhawe says, “As we speak, meetings are currently under way between management and student leaders, to find viable and sustainable solutions and also restore normality at our campuses. At this midpoint and perpetual juncture in the academic year, the university calls upon all stakeholders to do everything in their power to safeguard their academic projects. Also, students should look out for communication on the resumption of academic activities.”

Student Funding | TUT SRC grievances with new NSFAS payment method: