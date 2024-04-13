Freeman Nomvalo as NSFAS administrator inspires confidence: Activist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Education activist, Hendrick Makaneta, says the appointment of the CEO of SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), Freeman Nomvalo, as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator inspires confidence in the entity.

The Higher Education Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, announced the appointment of Nomvalo on Friday.

This after he placed the embattled entity under administration.

Makaneta says Nomvalo brings a wealth of experience to the embattled entity.

“The appointment of the CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants as the NSFAS administrator inspires confidence. This appointment will surely go a long way to prepare the ground to ensure that students receive their allowances on time. We know that NSFAS is a very important vehicle through which millions of students from destitute families tend to gain. Students need this support in order to fulfill the right to learn.”

NSFAS board dissolution – Ishmael Mnisi weighs in on the impact: