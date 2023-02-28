A special City of Tshwane council is expected to convene today to elect a new city mayor.

The governing multi-party coalition has thrown its weight behind the Democratic Alliance (DA) member and former parliamentarian, Cilliers Brink.

This follows the abrupt resignation of Randall Williams earlier this month.

If Brink is elected, he will be the DA’s fifth mayor since 2016.

During a media briefing last week to announce Brink as the preferred mayoral candidate of the multi-party coalition, parties to the coalition expressed their support for Brink.

He told the media that if he’s elected as the new mayor, his priorities will include cleaning up the city’s finances to ensure this does not further compromise service delivery, and getting to the bottom of the Auditor-General’s adverse findings.

However, some say cracks within the coalition have become evident with some parties wanting to institute a motion of no-confidence against council speaker and COPE member, Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

They accuse him of putting the coalition at risk by allegedly working with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) behind their backs.

The coalition has a 50% plus two majority in council.

But the opposition has vowed to block Brink’s election.

The video below is reporting that Tshwane multi-party coalition government supports Cilliers Brink: