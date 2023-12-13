sabc-plus-logo

Tshisekedi vows to restore peace in DRC if re-elected

  • President Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) walks with his wife Denise Nyekeru Tshisekedi as he arrives during the launch of the first official day of the campaign for the presidential election of December 20, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 19, 2023.
Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next week will be a big challenge for the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi’s leadership.

Instability in the eastern part of the country remains a thorny issue.

Tshisekedi held a rally on Tuesday in his hometown of Mbuji Mayi.

Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) supporters wearing the party’s regalia came out in their numbers to hear Tshisekedi’s address.

He promised his supporters that if given a second term, he will do all in his power to ensure stability in the country.

DRC Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya says government took a decision to release the East African Community troops because they were in cahoots with the rebels and not executing their mandate.

Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi has acknowledged that the instability in the eastern part of the country has negatively affected the country’s economy.

The 20 December election date is fast approaching and campaigning has been intensified by both the governing  party and the opposition.

VIDEO | Democratic Republic of Congo prepares for elections: 

