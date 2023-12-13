Tshisekedi vows to restore peace in DRC if re-elected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next week will be a big challenge for the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi’s leadership.

Instability in the eastern part of the country remains a thorny issue.

Tshisekedi held a rally on Tuesday in his hometown of Mbuji Mayi.

Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) supporters wearing the party’s regalia came out in their numbers to hear Tshisekedi’s address.

He promised his supporters that if given a second term, he will do all in his power to ensure stability in the country.

DRC Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya says government took a decision to release the East African Community troops because they were in cahoots with the rebels and not executing their mandate.

Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi has acknowledged that the instability in the eastern part of the country has negatively affected the country’s economy.

The 20 December election date is fast approaching and campaigning has been intensified by both the governing party and the opposition.

VIDEO | Democratic Republic of Congo prepares for elections: