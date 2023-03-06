Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the M41 in Umhlanga north of Durban.

It is believed that a truck lost control and hit at least fifteen vehicles.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick says there are several casualties.

“IPSS medical rescue is currently on scene on the M4 near the M41 interchange where there’s been a serious accident involving a truck and up to fifteen light motor vehicles. There are multiple injuries on scene and multiple services are on scene assisting,” adds Meyrick.

Durban – M41 Route: Major #CRASH between Gateway Mall and the M4 Highway pic.twitter.com/ZX60iUawvT — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) March 6, 2023