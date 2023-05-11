The trial of a man accused of killing 11-year-old, Relebogile Segami in Kimberley, is expected to start on Thursday in the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley.

24-year-old Itumeleng Bentow is facing a charge of kidnapping and murder.

It’s been over a year since Segami disappeared from her Galeshewe home. Her body was found behind the provincial legislature.

The High Court postponed the case last month for a pre-trial conference. And the family reiterated their disappointment in yet another postponement in the matter. They say they want closure for the senseless killing of their daughter.

Segami’s body was found a day later after the 24-year-old allegedly abducted and killed her.

In previous court appearances, community members came out in their numbers to support the family.

VIDEO: SABC reporter Ulrich Hendriks speaks to the Chairperson of the moral regeneration movement Fatima Malo regarding the case:

