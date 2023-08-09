The trial of Televangelist, Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho will resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed on Tuesday after the prospective state witness got sick.

The state is expected to call its eleventh witness. The trial resumed on Monday following multiple postponements due to the trio’s defence lawyer Peter Dauberman filing applications citing irregularities and illegalities in the proceedings.

The latest application was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Omotoso and his co-accused are facing 62 charges which include racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape and sexual assault.