The State is leading evidence with a retired official of the Ethekwini municipality’s Durban Solid Waste unit in the trial of the former mayor Zandile Gumede in the High Court in Durban.

Last week, the court postponed the matter to allow the State to arrange its documents that are exhibits in the case. The defence had complained of not being in possession of some of the pages with information in which the state was referring its witness. The documents form crucial parts of the state’s evidence.

The charges against Gumede and 21 co-accused relate to a R 320 million waste removal tender.

The State spent the morning confirming that the current witness, (the retired official of the municipality’s DSW unit) signed the contracts for waste collection and cleaning in several wards in Umlazi over a 36-month period.

VIDEO: Zandile Gumede’s fraud and corruption trial: John Clarke

