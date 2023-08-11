The fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused continues in the Durban High Court on Friday.

They are being tried in connection with a R320 million waste removal tender.

A retired official of the municipality’s Durban Solid Waste unit is giving his testimony in this matter.

The court heard how the witness was pressurised to sign invoices of four new contractors for huge amounts that depleted the budget set aside for solid waste.

The high ranking official, who may not be named, has testified how he signed these invoices under duress.

He revealed to the court that this was for the work said to be done in December 2017.

The witness also revealed that he had no knowledge of how these contractors were selected.

He said he also got a directive from his seniors to sign.

The court also head that due to the excessive amounts claimed the Durban Solid Waste unit was running out of budget for waste removal.

VIDEO: Former eThekwini Mayor Gumede’s latest trial: