Stage 6 is currently one of the trending topics on Twitter. This is after the power utility Eskom implemented Stage 6 rolling blackouts on Tuesday night.

“Seven units tripped today (Wednesday), of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla Power Station will be shut down tonight to repair a boiler tube leak,” Eskom said in a statement.

Stage 6 nightly rolling blackouts is expected to continue from Wednesday at 16:00 -05:00 until further notice.

South Africans have reacted on Twitter:

What did I say? Early January, we will be on permanent stage 6 loadshedding. Stage 8 blackouts will then be the norm, and a total blackout is real possibility. The ANC has taken South Africa from an economic powerhouse in Africa to a powerless failed state. — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) January 10, 2023

They have successfully programmed the citizens to get used to load shedding and live with it. At first people were outraged by stage 1 and 2. Just now Eskom has said Stage 6 every night will be a norm until further notice. And no one will dare raise his or her voice. 😔 😟 🙁 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 10, 2023

Stage 6: @Eskom_SA South-Africa is in real trouble. This loadshedding is affecting our economy. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 10, 2023

The reality is that no one knows how to solve the energy crisis. Those who do are not at @Eskom_SA. There is a deliberate attempt to sabotage Eskom so that it can be privatised for the benefit of elites. We are in deep trouble. Stage 6 is here and soon Stage 8 #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/BNl4nfKv5h — Tshepo Matseba APR 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@KabiniTshepo) January 10, 2023

Stage 6 electricity blackout. Don’t be alarmed. It’s part of the RENEWAL project. pic.twitter.com/jttVa137QQ — Sia (@lesiamolibeli) January 10, 2023

We are now on stage 6 loadshedding ..where is the army? pic.twitter.com/V6GCm7PzGf — Prof M. Mhlanga- This Is My Opinion (@TuxMhlanga) January 11, 2023