Stage three load shedding implemented from 4pm

Eskom has announced that stage three load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am tomorrow. Thereafter load shedding will be reduced to stage two until 4pm tomorrow.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, “Monday 29 January 2024, Eskom announces that over the past 24 hours five generation units were taken offline for repairs. Additionally, the return to service of two generating units that were on planned maintenance was delayed due to opportunity to perform preventative maintenance. These factors have contributed to the shortage of available capacity resuscitating the implementation of stage 3 load shedding from 4pm today until 5am on Tuesday.)

