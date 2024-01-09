Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 4pm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eskom says it will be implementing stage two load shedding from 4pm until 5am tomorrow morning when it will switch to stage one. This pattern of stage two in the evenings and stage on during the day will continue until further notice.

The highly indebted power utility says this is because of what it says are setbacks in returning two generating units to service as well as the loss of three generating units. Eskom continues to rely mainly on aging coal fired power stations for most of its generating capacity.

Earlier today Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa addressed the media on the current status of the electricity grid.

