Eskom takes over implementation of load shedding from Ekurhuleni

Power utility, Eskom, has explained its reasons for taking over the implementation of load shedding from the City of Ekurhuleni.

Eskom says Ekurhuleni failed to implement load shedding in some part of the city particularly in Benoni, Boksburg and Springs.

Power utility and Ekurhuleni have locked horns about load shedding before, with Eskom taking control of power outages in the past.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson, Amanda Qithi, says the city failed to provide the reasons why they are not implementing load shedding.

“So, we are going to do a phase -in approach, but we are starting with Benoni, Boksburg and Springs. Those three areas, we will immediately, from this afternoon, 4pm, we will start to load shed them ourselves and then we’ll start phase in other areas,” she says.