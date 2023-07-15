The Limpopo Transport department has addressed the circulating list allegedly connected to the recruitment of candidates for the traffic learnership programme, clarifying that it is not linked to their official selection process.

The list, containing names, ID numbers, and contact details of selected African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) members from four municipalities in the Vhembe district, has caused confusion and concerns.

Last month, the department advertised 150 posts for the traffic learnership programme, seeking eligible candidates to join the initiative.

However, department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene has reassured the public that the candidate selection process is conducted with transparency and adherence to established protocols.

Chuene adds that the integrity of the process has been underlined by the department’s head, Mr. Stephen Matjena.

“Everything has been kept above board. Mr Matjena further indicated that we shall be establishing communication with the shortlisted candidates. As a government, we cannot accept that such a crucial opportunity be compromised by opportunistic elements outside our well-established democratic recruitment process.”

The Limpopo Transport department aims to maintain the credibility of the traffic learnership programme and ensure that the recruitment process remains fair and unbiased. By distancing themselves from the circulating list, the department is working to address concerns and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in their operations.