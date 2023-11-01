Transnet and Eskom stunting economic growth: Ehrenreich

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Congress of South African Trade Unions ( COSATU) Deputy Parliamentary coordinator, Tony Ehrenreich says COSATU) Deputy Parliamentary coordinator, Tony Ehrenreich says Transnet and Eskom are the main reasons why the South African economy is sluggish.

Ehrenreich was responding to questions from MPs in Parliament’s Public Enteprises Committee.

The Committee had an engagement with COSATU, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) and United Transport & Allied Trade Union (UNTU) on the governance, financial and service delivery challenges facing Transnet.

Ehrenreich says corruption in has contributed to the decline in the performance of Transnet and Eskom.

“It’s clear that we don’t have a comprehensive plan on how we turn Transnet around and how we fix it. But what we do know is that the greatest impact on the sluggish economic performance that we have at the moment is because of Transnet and Eskom. So, key State-Owned Enterprises, these are enterprises that 10 years ago were uncoiling relatively well but under the corruption build in the nine lost years of Zuma and the general levels of corruption in the State-Owned Enterprises, we now have circumstances where we find ourselves in a non-functional entity,” says Ehrenreich.