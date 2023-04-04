Train services on the Central Line between Nyanga and Cape Town resumed today, after being suspended since 2019.

Damage and theft of railway infrastructure delayed the recovery of services over the years.

COVID-19 also caused delays to the resumption of services on the line.

Newly appointed Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, travelled on a train from Nyanga to Cape Town this morning to assess progress that was made on the line.

She says the extension of the Cape Town to Langa service from Nyanga has been one of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s 2022/2023 financial year commitments and its resumption of services marks a milestone in the full recovery of the central Line.

Commuting to Cape Town on T9504 via Pinelands with The Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga . #CentralLineCT #RebuildingRail pic.twitter.com/ThqAPdms64 — PRASA Group (@PRASA_Group) April 4, 2023