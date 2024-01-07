Traffic volumes across Free State expected to decrease by Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traffic volume across the Free State’s major routes including national roads have increased since Friday. The Director of Traffic Management for the provincial Department of Safety and Transport, Mangaliso Xaba, says traffic volumes are expected to decrease by Monday.

This as travellers go back to their various destinations after the holiday season.

Xaba says random stop and checks on vehicles are being conducted. Xaba says emergency services officers, police and Road Traffic Management Corporation officers are on standby and visible at various roads across the province.

“We’ve since seen that the number is rising from 344 an hour to 600. This shows that there is a high movement of vehicles, which therefore require us, as law enforcement, we have indeed increased our numbers in terms of officers on the roads. In areas such your R59 and R57, in areas such as your N1 north and your entry both north and south. In so far as accidents for now, we’re still not having any accidents around. So, our traffic volumes are increasing, going higher and higher and we’re there visibly.”