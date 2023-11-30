Traditional leaders given 57 vehicles to deliver services: Mathabatha

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha says the 57 bakkies given to traditional leaders in the province will help them deliver basic services to communities.

The bakkies cost the provincial government R55 million.

Mathabatha has justified the decision saying, “Limpopo being as rural as it is with this road infrastructure backlog that we are having in this province, we felt for them to be able to carry out their responsibilities of ensuring that they provide services to our people. They would need the tools of trade to assist them to be able to carry out that responsibility.”

Below is the full interview with Premier Stanley Mathabatha:

