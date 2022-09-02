The City launched Tourism Month at one of Africa’s longest ziplines at Hout Bay.

The zipline route is approximately 2.3km long with a single cable that stretch up to 500m in length and soars 155m above the ground at their highest point.

The Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Opportunities, James Vos, says they’ve adopted a strategy to attract business and leisure travel.

“In most of our destinations, we have accommodation, aviation and attractions and in all three categories. We are now recording 80% plus recovery. And in some instances we have passed 86%, like in aviation more than 30 000 people are coming through Cape Town International Airport per day.” says Vos.

