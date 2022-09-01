Tourism in the Western Cape is reporting a more than 200% recovery in attendance at most of its attractions following the end of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Kogelberg Nature Reserve in the Overberg region, and Knysna National Park each recorded between 200 and 259% increases in visitor numbers.

Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, says Robben Island, the Cango Caves in Oudtshoorn and Table Mountain National Park were some of the sites recording the highest year-on-year growth rates in July this year.

“I’m very pleased with the continued recovery that we continue to see in the tourism and hospitality sector across many indicators like air travel, hotel occupancy as well as tourism to our many and diverse attractions. International arrivals at Cape Town international airport reached its highest levels over the last five months in July. It is encouraging to see that total two-way domestic passenger between January and July stands at 3.4 million and that bodes well for the rest of the year ,” says Wenger.

