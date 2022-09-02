Tourists from other African countries still account for the bulk of visitors to South Africa. That’s according to Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu.

She briefed the media on domestic and international tourism performance from January to June this year in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

SA tourism making strong recovery

Sisulu says Europe is the second biggest region for arrivals this year, followed by the Americas.

“The biggest market in terms of absolute numbers was the African Land markets; these markets had a 109% increase in arrivals compared to the same period in 2021. The Africa Air markets brought in 1 634 244 arrivals,” says Sisulu.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique accounted for most of the arrivals to South Africa from other African countries.

“So far in 2022, Zimbabwe accounted for most arrivals to South Africa. The legal arrivals. Mozambique tailed closely in second place, shadowed by Lesotho in third place. Europe had the most considerable percentage increase in arrivals of 563%,” says Sisulu.

Western Cape sees increase in tourism following end of COVID-19 restrictions

Tourism in the Western Cape is reporting a more than 200% recovery in attendance at most of its attractions following the end of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Kogelberg Nature Reserve in the Overberg region, and Knysna National Park each recorded between 200 and 259% increases in visitor numbers.

Western Cape tourism continues on positive trajectory [June 2022]