The Western Cape government says tourism figures for Cape Town in February show a complete recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial Finance Minister, Mireille Wenger, says in the period, the most global visitors to South Africa moved through the Mother City’s international airport. Wenger says the domestic market has also indicated a strong showing of above 70%.

“I am thrilled to confirm that international two-way passengers through Cape Town International Airport reached 258 970 in February 2023, representing a full recovery when compared to 2019, reaching 100%. In February 2023, Cape Town recorded the highest number of tourist arrivals from overseas markets (93,720) out of the country’s three key airports; Cape Town International Airport, OR Tambo and King Shaka. Domestic two-way passengers passed through CTIA during February 2023 reached 507 787, representing a recovery of 72% compared to February 2019.”