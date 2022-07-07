Today marks a year since former President Jacob Zuma was arrested and jailed, sparking widespread violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Zuma had failed to observe an order by the Constitutional Court that he resume appearing before the State Capture Commission.

Zuma was arrested on July 7th and taken to the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The looting and violence resulted in more than 350 deaths and damage running into the tens of billions of rands.

After the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma, veterans of the ANC’s military wing – Umkhonto we Sizwe – camped outside his home in Nkandla for a week.

The video below is reporting on the sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma:

They vowed to prevent his arrest.

Zuma remained adamant he was being politically persecuted.

Following Zuma’s incarceration at Estcourt, unrest broke out at the Mooi River Toll plaza where several trucks were torched.

Shopping centres across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were looted, damaged and set alight.

Less than two months after going to jail, Zuma was released on medical parole.

In the related video below from September, Fraser stands by his decision to release Zuma on medical parole: