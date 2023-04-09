Tanzanian authorities on Saturday confirmed the arrest of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, a fugitive from the South African justice system. Bester was arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, after escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

Bester also known as the “Facebook rapist” was apprehended alongside Dr Nandipha Magudumana, his partner and travelling companion, and Zakaria Alberto who is believed to be a Mozambican national.

A South African delegation left for Tanzania and will meet with Tanzanian counterparts to discuss the return of Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and Mozambican national Zacharia Alberto to South Africa.

Below is the TIMELINE of Thabo Bester from his arrest in Tanzania:

by SABC Digital News