Tanzanians commemorate 60th anniversary of union

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has led Tanzanians in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Addressing the nation in the presence of foreign presidents and dignitaries in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam she called for promotion of reconciliation, tolerance and reform for the country to achieve sustainable growth.

The President has expressed optimism for the future.

The voluntary union envisioned by the founding fathers of Zanzibar and Tanganyika decades ago created what is now known as Tanzania.

President Hassan attributes the country’s recent economic progress to this union, considering it the foundation of its achievements.

In her address to the nation, she proudly stated that Tanzania’s attainment of lower-middle-income status would soon be followed by upper-middle-income status.

She also attributed the country’s ability to maintain unity among its diverse population of over 120 tribes and various religious groups, to the unifying force of the Swahili language.

However, the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar has faced challenges.

Despite decades of engagement, the government acknowledges that four contentious issues out of a total of 25 remain unresolved in the management of the union.

Tanzania 60th commemoration of union: Isaac Lukando reports: