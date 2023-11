Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Oscar Pistorius was convicted of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. He was jailed in 2014. The former Paralympic athlete was granted bail on Friday. This comes after he appeared before the Parole Board following his failed attempt in March on the grounds that he had not served a minimum term.

Below is an infographic illustrating the timeline of the Oscar Pistorius trial: