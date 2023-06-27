Three suspects have been arrested in the Thabo Bester case bringing the total number of arrests to 12 since April this year.

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says two of the suspects are 47 years old and the third is 37 years old.

Mathe says all three are male and are all G4S employees.

“One suspect was arrested at his home in Botshabelo, while the other two were arrested at their place of residence in Bloemfontein. All three were arrested on Monday evening. The trio is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday. They all face charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a corpse, and corruption. Twelve suspects have been arrested in this case. The possibility of effecting more arrests cannot be ruled out.”

BREAKING NEWS: Three more suspects have been arrested in the Thabo Bester escape saga pic.twitter.com/UCFQfp5jnI — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 27, 2023

#sapsHQ The investigating team assigned to the Thabo Bester case have arrested three more suspects in the matter on the 26/6/23. All three male suspects are G4S employees. The possibility of effecting more arrests cannot be ruled out. TMhttps://t.co/wxnu2uBchU pic.twitter.com/kjsgTtYUNk — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 27, 2023