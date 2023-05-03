Three brothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the murder of their elderly parents.

Dalokwakhe Sibiya and his brothers, Lamulani and Zakhele, were found guilty of the murder of Khetheyakhe Sibiya, 70 and Thembisile Sibiya, 61. The couple was shot dead in their home near Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast in 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says, “The couple was at their home in Ngudwini on 27 February 2020 when they were attacked by the three convicted killers who shot and killed them. Police investigations pointed to the victims’ three sons and the law had to take its course.”

“The sons were duly arrested and charged for two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. They made several appearances before the court and police successfully opposed their bid for bail until the day of their sentencing.”