The High Court in Durban handed down life sentences to three individuals convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The case, which involved a violent hijacking attempt that resulted in the death of Christopher Duma, reached a significant milestone with the imposition of severe penalties.

According to Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, the three perpetrators deliberately targeted Duma at his workplace in Pinetown. Their intention was to hijack him, but their nefarious plans took a tragic turn when a bullet struck Duma, claiming his life.

Following a thorough investigation and a comprehensive legal process, Mphiliseni David Zulu, 29, Sithembiso Xolani Ntuli, 30, and Sibusiso Mathew Nxumalo, 42, were found guilty on multiple charges. Zulu received a life sentence for murder, along with ten years for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Additionally, he was handed a 15-year prison term for the unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Ntuli was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. In addition, he was given an extra ten years for both attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Lastly, Nxumalo faced the same severe penalties, with a life sentence for murder, ten years for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and an additional three years for the unlawful possession of ammunition.

The sentencing by the Durban High Court underscores the seriousness with which the justice system addresses violent crimes. It serves as a stark reminder that such acts will not be tolerated in South African society.

The families of the victims, as well as the broader community, have expressed relief and satisfaction with the outcome of the trial. They hope that these sentences will act as a deterrent and send a strong message to potential perpetrators, emphasising that their actions will be met with severe consequences.

As the convicted individuals begin their life sentences, this case stands as a testament to the commitment of law enforcement and the judicial system to ensure justice and protect the safety and well-being of the public. The ruling serves as a reassurance to communities that efforts are being made to address violent crimes and maintain law and order in the country. Additional reporting – Bongisipho Magcaba