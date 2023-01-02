Three girls have drowned in the Indian ocean at Kenton-on-Sea in the Eastern Cape. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and other rescue personnel responded to an emergency call yesterday when that two girls were in trouble in the surf. On arrival, the victims had washed up on the beach.

The NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says attempts to resuscitate the girls were unsuccessful.

A third girl was rescued from the surf, but she also died. A search is also underway for a nine-year-old boy who was reported missing in the surf at Kenton-on-Sea.

Lambinon says a spring tide will peak in the next four days.

“Bathers and shoreline anglers around the coast will notice that from today the high tide will gradually get higher than normal and low tide will gradually retreat to lower than normal leading up to the peak of the full moon Spring tide on the 6th of January – a full moon micro moon. The concern is that coastal bathers and shoreline anglers who are not aware of the full moon (and new moon) Spring tides will be caught off guard. Rip currents can be stronger in places during a Spring tide.”